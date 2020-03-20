Plea to extend holidays to schools till June

Coimbatore

20 March 2020 00:40 IST

A consumer rights organisation on Wednesday requested the Department of School Education to extend the holidays for schools till June amid the panic surrounding COVID-19.

Promotions

N.R. Ravisankar, president, Consumer Awareness and Protection Association, in a letter to Secretary of School Education Department, said that students studying in Classes I - IX must continue to stay in their homes after March 31 and that their half-yearly examination marks should be considered for their respective promotions.

Remedial measures

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore, another consumer organisation, said that the State and Central governments must provide remedial measures for the self-employed, farmers, business and small traders.

The letter, signed by organisation’s president C.M. Jayaraman and secretary V.A. Shanmugham, was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Tax exemptions

Some of the measures recommended are holidays or moratoriums for repayment of the loans, introducing tax exemptions or concessions and the government repaying bank instalments and taxes to these businesses “for the period upto which the current situation continues.”