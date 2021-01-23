Plea to extend Avinashi Road flyover

23 January 2021 23:53 IST

COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the State government to extend the Avinashi Road flyover, which is under construction, beyond Chinniyampalayam.

The Avinashi Road flyover is proposed from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins.

"As promised in the manifesto in 2016, the work on express way from Upplipalayam upto Goldwins is in progress...we feel it would be more complete if the Elevated Highways ends after Chinniyampalayam (Kathir College Junction) and it would be much more beneficial and complete," said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation.

He said the flyover should be extended for two more km. The down ramp work after KMCH should be stopped immediately so that the flyover can be extended, a down ramp should be provided for Goldwins and Chinniyampalayam .

Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out that the 100 feet road flyover was extended beyond Avaramapalayam junction, the Ukkadam flyover is now extended and the Western Bypass has been extended by10 km. These changes were made keeping in mind the long-term interest.