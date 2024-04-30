GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to expedite Sathyamangalam green corridor project

April 30, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government should constitute at the earliest special land acquisition units and a separate sub-division for the Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam green corridor project, according to the Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, said in a press release that the alignment for the Coimbatore – Sathyamangalam green corridor was approved on February 5, 2018 and the Land Acquisition Committee approved it on November 20, 2020.

The Government of India issued 3 (A) notification for the project on March 26, 2021 and the NHAI also issued the notification on February 14, 2022. The State government approved formation of the land acquisition units in August of 2022.

However, the project was handed over by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department in October 2022 so that its implementation could be expedited.

Now, for the project to progress, the 3 (A) notification should be issued again as the one issued earlier lapsed last February. The Ministry of Road Transport sanctioned ₹639.18 crore in May last year with targets for physical work and fund utilisation in 2023-24. However, there was no progress.

The NH wing recently sought two special land acquisition units for the project. This project had seen undue delay and it required a special sub-division in the NH to take it forward, he said.

