Plea to expedite road restoration works in Bargur hills in Erode

With rain and landslip causing extensive damage on the Bargur ghat road, Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association has urged the district administration to expedite road restoration works, besides erecting pipelines to enable rain water flows through it and not on the road.

Heavy rain lashed the hill area on Wednesday night causing damages to road and landslips at nine places at Chettinodi on the Bargur – Kollegal national highway.

On Thursday, vehicle movement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and to hamlets in the hill area was affected for seven hours as earthmovers cleared the boulders and sand. Vehicles were allowed to use the road from 9 a.m. on Thursday and vehicle users were asked to drive with caution. But, road users said the damaged roads have to be re-laid immediately so that the road is safe for motorists. Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam inspected the damaged spots and the restoration works.

On Friday, V.P. Gunasekaran, State committee member of the association, in an email to the administration said landslips are occurring in the stretch frequently during the rainy season and wanted pipelines to be laid along the road to carry rain water.

He said rain had caused extensive damage to the road at many spots turning it into danger zones for motorists. “Rain water flows on the road causing the damages,” the email said and urged the Collector to expedite road restoration works.

