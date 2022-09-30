Plea to establish memorial for ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran in Chennimalai

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 30, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should establish a memorial for freedom fighter ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran, also known as  Kodi Kaatha Kumaran, at his birth place in Chennimalai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader’s descendant, A. Annadurai, in a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Kumaran was born on October 4, 1904 in Chennimalai. He led the protest against the British in Tiruppur on January 11, 1932 when he was beaten up by the police on the banks of River Noyyal. His descendants were demanding a memorial for him for the last 15 years. “The government should announce the construction of a memorial, on October 4,” the letter urged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app