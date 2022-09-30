Coimbatore

Plea to establish memorial for ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran in Chennimalai

The State government should establish a memorial for freedom fighter ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran, also known as  Kodi Kaatha Kumaran, at his birth place in Chennimalai.

The leader’s descendant, A. Annadurai, in a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Kumaran was born on October 4, 1904 in Chennimalai. He led the protest against the British in Tiruppur on January 11, 1932 when he was beaten up by the police on the banks of River Noyyal. His descendants were demanding a memorial for him for the last 15 years. “The government should announce the construction of a memorial, on October 4,” the letter urged.


