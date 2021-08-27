Plea to establish hostel for students from hill areas

Former MLA P.L. Sundaram writes to District Collector

Former MLA from Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency P.L. Sundaram has urged the district administration to establish a hostel at the Government Arts and Science College in Sathyamangalam for the benefit of students from hill areas.

In a letter to Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mr. Sundaram said many from the hill areas of Talavadi and Kadambur were pursuing their studies at the college while admission for the current academic year was also in progress.

“The main objective of starting the college was to benefit students from hill areas. But, in the absence of hostel facilities, the students face difficulty in pursuing their studies as they cannot travel to the hills every day and are unable to spend money for private hostel accommodation also,” the letter said.

Since a hostel for boys was not available, many students were unwilling to join the college in the current academic year.

A hostel for students belonging to Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be established at Sathyamangalam , the letter said. “Until then, college students should be accommodated in the hostel meant for school boys,” the letter urged.

At present, the Department of Backward Classes was establishing a hostel for girl students at Punjai Puliyampatti that was 20 km away from the college in Sathyamangalam.

“Students are forced to spend ₹ 30 for bus fare every day which is not possible for them,” the letter said.

Mr. Sundaram said adequate land was available near the college and steps should be taken to construct a hostel for girls there.