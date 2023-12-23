Plea to establish additional platform at Erode Railway Junction

December 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to build an additional platform at the Erode Railway Junction besides carrying out other development works.

In a letter to Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said the junction currently has four platforms and about 150 trains pass through it every day. Besides its turmeric, textile, sugar and paper mills, the district also attracts devotees across several regions for its temples and is one of the highest revenue generators for the railways. But without sufficient platforms, trains are forced to wait in the outskirts and wait for the signal before they can enter. Building an additional platform would solve the problem, the letter added. Despite Erode Railway Junction being one of the stations chosen under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for upgradation and modernisation, there is a need for more development works for the benefit of passengers, the letter noted.

The letter also requested a night train from Coimbatore to Thoothukudi and for eight trains to have stoppages at Kodumudi station.

