GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to establish additional platform at Erode Railway Junction

December 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the railway junction in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A view of the railway junction in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to build an additional platform at the Erode Railway Junction besides carrying out other development works.

In a letter to Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said the junction currently has four platforms and about 150 trains pass through it every day. Besides its turmeric, textile, sugar and paper mills, the district also attracts devotees across several regions for its temples and is one of the highest revenue generators for the railways. But without sufficient platforms, trains are forced to wait in the outskirts and wait for the signal before they can enter. Building an additional platform would solve the problem, the letter added. Despite Erode Railway Junction being one of the stations chosen under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for upgradation and modernisation, there is a need for more development works for the benefit of passengers, the letter noted.

The letter also requested a night train from Coimbatore to Thoothukudi and for eight trains to have stoppages at Kodumudi station.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.