Plea to ensure National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, remains functional

An organisation that has been working towards finding a solution to a dump yard in Coimbatore, has highlighted the fact that the chairperson of the NGT southern zone’s tenure has come to an end, but no effort has been made to extend it or appoint a new person

V S Palaniappan COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 15:35 IST

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI), a non-political organisation based in the city, has appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone remains functional.

V. Easwaran, coordinator of MMI pointed out that the chairperson of the National Green Tribunal Southern Zone, Retired Justice P. Jyothimani’s tenure has come to an end and no effort has been made to extend his tenure or to appoint a new chairperson. This has paved the way for the NGT-SZ remaining non-functional.

Mr. Easwaran pointed out that for the last 15 years, MMI had been waging a lot of struggles to find a solution to the problems arising out of the Vellalore dump yard. It was in 2013 that the MMI moved the NGT - SZ and the judgement came in 2018. But the civic body is yet to act upon the judgement.

The monitoring committee chairperson, P. Jyothimani, recently paid a visit to Coimbatore City and directed the Corporation to implement the judgement in full within 15 months. The chairperson also constituted a commitee of local people to monitor the Vellalore dump yard. This came as a a ray of hope for local residents.

But at this juncture, the tenure of the Chairperson coming to an end has come as a rude shock to residents of Podanur and Vellalore.

Hence, he urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the NGT - SZ remains functional. He also said that he had filed an execution petition before the National Green Tribunal - New Delhi holding the Coimbatore Corporation for contempt for not implementing the judgement. He also added that the issue of the non-functional NGT - SZ would also be taken up before the NGT New Delhi.

