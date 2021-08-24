Plea to drop charges against farmer Gopalsamy in Ottarpalayam incident

Tamizhaga Vivasayeegal Sangam, a non-partisan farmers’ association, has urged the Coimbatore district administration and the police to drop charges against farmer Gopalsamy, against whom the Annur Police have registered a case on charges of ill-treating a Dalit village assistant in Ottarpalayam VAO’s office.

In a petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran, the association’s General Secretary T. Venugopal said that after a video showing the Dalit village assistant falling at Mr. Gopalsamy’s feet went viral, the association members met the District Revenue Officer (DRO) on August 10 to explain the entire truth.

They had told the DRO that the video that went viral did not depict the incident in full, the Revenue Department officials had fudged Mr. Gopalsamy’s land records and sought action against them. On August 13, the association members released the video recording of the entire incident where the Dalit village assistant was shown assaulting Mr. Gopalsamy, Mr. Venugopal said and added that the association’s demand for dropping charges against Mr. Gopalsamy had not been met, even though 10 days had passed.

The administration was yet to act against the Revenue Department officials who had fudged Mr. Gopalsamy’s land records, the association said and demanded that the administration initiate steps to dismiss the then Ottarpalayam Village Administrative Officer Kalaiselvi and Village Assistant Muthusamy.

Further, the farmers’ association also sought action against the person who claimed to be a journalist and released the video in parts, as his action had led to the entirely avoidable controversy.

The farmers submitted a similar petition to the Inspector General of Police West Zone, demanding that the case against Mr. Gopalsamy be withdrawn.