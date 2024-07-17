Plea to drop case registered against protestors at Perundurai

Stating that a false case was registered against 42 persons for staging a protest at the office of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) premises at Perundurai, members of Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to drop the case against them.

In an email, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said the open house session meeting (OHS) to discuss problems related to industries functioning on SIPCOT premises was scheduled to be held at the meeting hall at the TNPCB office on July 5. But, the District Environmental Engineer (DEE) V. Swaminathan refused to conduct the meeting and converted the meeting hall as his office room, the email said. Mr. Chinnasamy said 42 persons, including six women, staged a sit-in-protest peacefully demanding conduct of the meeting. But, based on the DEE’s complaint, Perundurai police picked up the protestors and lodged them at a marriage hall and released them at 8.30 p.m.

Police registered a case under Sections 191(2), 127(2), 308, 132, 296(a), 329(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that could result in imprisonment up to 10 years. “The association strongly condemns the filing of cases and if it continues, people would not be able to express their grievances,” the email said. He pointed out that meetings were conducted over the last six years, during which problems were discussed and remedial measures taken. “But, if meetings will not be conducted, the situation will worsen,” the email cautioned. The email said a demonstration would be organised in front of the TNPCB office at Perundurai on August 5 condemning registering of a false case.

