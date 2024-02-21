GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to cover manholes at Anna Nagar in Coimbatore

February 21, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Anna Nagar in Coimbatore’s Perur Town Panchayat area have once again submitted a petition to the panchayat officials to cover the two manholes located in front of the Vinayagar temple. The demand has been pending for over three years now.

Recently, an incident occurred involving the principal of a private school in Irugur wherein her car overturned after encountering a pile of sandbags placed around the open manholes in the middle of the road.

Residents also recalled a harrowing incident three years ago when a six-year-old child, returning home after being dropped off by the school bus, fell into one of the manholes. Although the child was rescued, residents criticised the panchayat for its inaction.

However, according to a panchayat official, the responsibility for cleaning and maintaining the manholes lies with a contractor who has been negligent despite numerous complaints. “We will be installing a temporary cover soon,” a panchayat official said.

Coimbatore

