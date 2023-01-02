Plea to convene meeting of monitoring panel for workers in unorganised sector

January 02, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the district administration to immediately convene the meeting of the district-level monitoring committee formed to look into the grievances of the workers in the unorganised sectors.

In a letter to the District Collector, AITUC’s district president S. Chinnasamy said that the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department had on June 3, 2022 issued a Government Order that paves way for forming a district level monitoring committee headed by the District Collector with seven government officials, seven representatives from industries and trade associations and seven representatives from trade unions. The aim of the committee was to ensure that welfare measures reach the workers registered with the 17 welfare boards and their children. As per the GO, the term of the committee is three years and it should meet once in a month.

The letter said that though six months have passed after the issue of the order, the committee is yet to be convened. The letter said that problems of workers are yet to be addressed and urged the administration to conduct the meeting regularly.