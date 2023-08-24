Plea to construct multi speciality hospital at Vellalore in Coimbatore

August 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Easwarn has urged the government to construct a multi speciality hospital in the site abandoned at Vellalore where the previous AIADMK government had proposed and started constructing Integrated bus stand.

He said that Vellalore should be turned into a healthy and hygienic place.

He said as per solid waste management rules, waste generated every day should be removed. With the government support, Vellalore can become a place fit for human habitation in a year’s time. If the multi speciality hospital comes up at the site where the new bus stand was proposed, Vellalore can heave a sigh of relief and people in Coimbatore South would get quality health care, he added.

He said State Health Minister has appealed to the Centre to construct All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Coimbatore. “With Madurai AIIMS being a non-starter no one can predict when the demand for AIIMS at Coimbatore would get fulfilled. Vellalore bus terminus is coming up on a sprawling 61 acre and ₹50 crore has been spent already. With minor changes, it could be turned into a hospital,” he said.