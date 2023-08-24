HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to construct multi speciality hospital at Vellalore in Coimbatore

August 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Easwarn has urged the government to construct a multi speciality hospital in the site abandoned at Vellalore where the previous AIADMK government had proposed and started constructing Integrated bus stand.

He said that Vellalore should be turned into a healthy and hygienic place.

He said as per solid waste management rules, waste generated every day should be removed. With the government support, Vellalore can become a place fit for human habitation in a year’s time. If the multi speciality hospital comes up at the site where the new bus stand was proposed, Vellalore can heave a sigh of relief and people in Coimbatore South would get quality health care, he added.

He said State Health Minister has appealed to the Centre to construct All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Coimbatore. “With Madurai AIIMS being a non-starter no one can predict when the demand for AIIMS at Coimbatore would get fulfilled. Vellalore bus terminus is coming up on a sprawling 61 acre and ₹50 crore has been spent already. With minor changes, it could be turned into a hospital,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.