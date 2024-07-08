Protesters demand flyover on Salem–Kochi National Highway

Members of lorry associations, resident welfare associations, and traders staged a protest in Bhavani on Monday, demanding the construction of a flyover across the Salem–Kochi National Highway (NH 544).

Led by Tamil Maanila Congress general secretary Vidiyal S. Sekar, the protesters highlighted that vehicles from Erode and Perundurai cross the national highway to enter Bhavani, with the same scenario for vehicles in the opposite direction. Long-distance buses, mofussil, and town buses stop at Lakshmi Nagar bus stop, keeping the area busy around the clock. Vehicles entering the highway from Bhavani disrupt the flow of traffic, leading to frequent accidents and chaos at the junction throughout the day. They emphasised the perennial nature of the problem and the urgent need to address it.

The protesters noted that road users, particularly students and elderly people, face significant hardships crossing the highway to the bus stop. They asserted that constructing a flyover at the junction is the only solution to the problem. The protesters raised slogans demanding a flyover, stating that accidents are regular at the spot and that a flyover would effectively solve the issue.

