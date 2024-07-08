GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to construct flyover across Salem – Kochi National Highway at Bhavani

Published - July 08, 2024 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of lorry associations, resident welfare associations and traders staged a protest in Bhavani on Monday demanding construction of a flyover across the Salem – Kochi National Highway (NH 544).

Led by Tamil Maanila Congress general secretary Vidiyal S. Sekar, the protestors said vehicles from Erode and Perundurai cross the national highway to enter Bhavani, and the same goes for vehicles in the other direction. Long-distance buses, mofussil and town buses stop at Lakshmi Nagar bus stop keeping the area busy round-the-clock. Vehicles that enter the highway from Bhavani disrupt the movement of vehicles on the highway leading to accidents. Chaos prevails at the junction throughout the day. The problem is perennial and there is an urgent need to address the issue, they said.

The protestors said road users, particularly students and elderly people, face hardships while crossing the highway to reach the bus stop and constructing a flyover at the junction is the only solution. Accidents are regular at the spot and a flyover will solve the problem, they said and raised slogans demanding a flyover.

Erode

