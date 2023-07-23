HamberMenu
Plea to consider quota for transgender community in law colleges

July 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage more persons from the transgender community to join the institution, and for them to get admissions faster, reservation must be considered at law colleges, Pranishka Chinnamuniyandi requested in a petition to the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission recently.

Speaking to reporters, the petitioner said, “I am a transperson. I applied to join the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University two months ago but did not hear from the administration yet regarding the same. The counselling session was over and classes have begun, but my application still has not received a response.”

People from the trans community must be encouraged to join law courses. Hence, reservation must be considered by the government, she added.

Sasikala visits Tiruppur district

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam former general secretary V.K. Sasikala garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at the Valarmathi Bus Stand in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

A large number of party workers and supporters had gathered to welcome her. On Saturday, she visited Erode district.

