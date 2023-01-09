Plea to conduct Alagumalai Jallikattu

January 09, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Members of Tiruppur Yeruthazhuvudhal Jallikattu Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday, demanding smooth conduct of Jallikattu at Alagumalai.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, they gave a petition to Collector S. Vineeth stating that Jallikattu was conducted during the Pongal festival at Alagumalai in the past four years.

There were more than 300 native cattle breeders in Alagumalai and its surrounding villages. To conserve the native species of cattle, Jallikattu had to be conducted, they said.

Only a few people in the village had been opposing the conduct of Jallikattu for their publicity, alleged the members, and demanded the intervention of the district administration to sort out the issue and ensure the smooth conduct of the cultural sport.

The District Administration has planned a meeting with all the stakeholders involved in this issue to reach a solution. Police sources said the land where the members demanded to conduct Jallikattu was not contiguous. It would be difficult to organise it in fragmented patches.

The police sources also highlighted the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle. Under this situation, conducting Jallikattu may lead to a large-scale spread of the disease.

Mr. Vineeth received 404 petitions from the public and distributed prosthetic equipment for differently-abled persons.