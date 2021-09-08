Plea to complete sewerage scheme works

The district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Corporation to complete the ongoing underground sewerage scheme works in Ward 34 in Zone 3 and also re-lay the roads at the earliest.

In a petition submitted to the Corporation Commissioner here on Tuesday, the party said pipelines were yet to be interconnected in Cheran Nagar Vinayagar Kovil Street leading to sewage water entering nearby houses.

Bad odour from the stagnated water was causing inconvenience to the residents, particularly children and elderly persons who feared an outbreak of water borne diseases.

The petition also said re-laying of road at Sri Krishna Nagar was delayed and wanted the works completed soon.

House service connection

The underground drainage house service connection should be given after which the road should be re-laid.

The petition said the issue was already taken up with the Assistant Commissioner for action.