Plea to allow Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:22 IST

State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam on Friday appealed to the State government to allow the organisation’s annual Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations across the State this year.

In a statement, he said that the organisation scaled down the celebrations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not allow idol processions. With the government allowing commercial outlets, theatres and parks to function following the decrease in COVID-19 cases and with the vaccination process under way, the Hindu Munnani has decided to organise the celebrations this year in adherence to the safety protocols, he said.

“Hindu Munnani has planned to install Vinayaka idols at 1.25 lakh locations across Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Subramaniam said.

Advertising

Advertising

The visarjan processions to immerse idols in water bodies would be carried out after nine days of celebrations, Subramaniam said. The celebrations will include annadhanam and cultural programmes, according to the statement.