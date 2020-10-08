Plea seeking extension of MGNREGS works to town panchayats

Urging the Central and State governments to extend works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to town panchayats so that livelihood of many families are ensured, over 100 members of All India Agricultural Workers Union staged a demonstration in front of Kasipalayam Town Panchayat office in Gobichettipalayam Taluk on Tuesday.
Members said that currently works under the scheme were executed only in village panchayats from 2006 and not in municipalities and town panchayats. They said that the Central government had proposed to extend the scheme to town panchayats and urban areas across the country which will ensure regular income to the farming community.
Currently, about 25 lakh farmers are residing in 526 town panchayats and they wanted the scheme to be implemented in their town panchayat also. They said that regular works under the scheme will ensure regular income for the workers who are without regular income in all these years.
They wanted the Central government to implement the scheme at the earliest. Later, they submitted a petition to an official at the panchayat office.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath