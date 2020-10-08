Plea seeking extension of MGNREGS works to town panchayats

Urging the Central and State governments to extend works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to town panchayats so that livelihood of many families are ensured, over 100 members of All India Agricultural Workers Union staged a demonstration in front of Kasipalayam Town Panchayat office in Gobichettipalayam Taluk on Tuesday.

Members said that currently works under the scheme were executed only in village panchayats from 2006 and not in municipalities and town panchayats. They said that the Central government had proposed to extend the scheme to town panchayats and urban areas across the country which will ensure regular income to the farming community.

Currently, about 25 lakh farmers are residing in 526 town panchayats and they wanted the scheme to be implemented in their town panchayat also. They said that regular works under the scheme will ensure regular income for the workers who are without regular income in all these years.

They wanted the Central government to implement the scheme at the earliest. Later, they submitted a petition to an official at the panchayat office.