Plea not to reduce coaches in trains

With the Railways announcing that it will reduce the number of Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) in the Tiruchi – Palakkad – Tiruchi Town Express (train nos 16843/16844) from 13 coaches to eight from March 16, the district Congress has urged the Southern Railways not to reduce the number of coaches.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, K.N. Basha, vice-president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said the train services have served people in Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Tiruchi all these years. The services are operated with five reserved coaches and eight unreserved coaches as it covers 301 km between the two cities that have 23 railway stations. The train departs from Palakkad at 6 a.m., reaches Erode junction at 10.30 a.m. and arrives at Tiruchi at 1 p.m.

“But the railway’s announcement that the services would be operated only with eight coaches is shocking ,‘, the letter said and added that it has caused disappointment among the passengers in the three railway divisions of Palakkad, Salem and Tiruchi. The letter urged the Railways to drop its plan and wanted the services to be operated with 13 coaches.

The letter also wanted the restoration of passenger train services between Coimbatore and Nagercoil, Coimbatore and Salem and Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, to be restored, that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Services should be resumed at the earliest as thousands of workers and people heading for treatments use the train services”, the letter said.

The letter also wanted the concessions in ticket fare given to senior citizens to be restored at the earliest.