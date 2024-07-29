ADVERTISEMENT

Plea not to auction shops at Anna Market in Coimbatore

Published - July 29, 2024 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Market Merchants Association has appealed to the Corporation Commissioner not to auction shops after renovation.

The Corporation planned to renovate 476 shops at Anna Market in four phases and it had originally planned to renovate the shops and hand them over to the shop keepers. Contrary to that, the Corporation has now resolved to auction the shops.

Hence, the shop keepers petitioned Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran stating that they were willing to pay the rent as fixed by the Corporation and appealed not to auction the shops.

