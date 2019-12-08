Coimbatore

Plea given to Coimbatore Corporation to stop discriminating conservancy workers on basis of caste

more-in

Two socio-political outfits and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi under the ‘Progressive Movements’ Federation’ banner have urged the Coimbatore Corporation to stop discriminating conservancy workers on the basis of caste.

In its petition to the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, the Federation said of the 4,500-odd permanent conservancy workers, those from the backward communities were not deployed for conservancy work – for sweeping roads, cleaning public toilets, drain cleaning, etc.

With the blessings of officials, the Corporation deployed them in unrelated work, as office assistants, park maintenance workers and for works that had nothing to do with conservancy.

This was outright caste discrimination, the Federation said and wanted the Corporation to redeploy for conservancy work those backward class conservancy workers who were not doing conservancy work.

It also asked the Corporation to ensure that the persons it was about to select as conservancy workers against the 549 vacancies be deployed only for conservancy workers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 5:57:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/plea-given-to-coimbatore-corporation-to-stop-discriminating-conservancy-workers-on-basis-of-caste/article30235366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY