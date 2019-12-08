Plea given to Coimbatore Corporation to stop discriminating conservancy workers on basis of caste

Two socio-political outfits and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi under the ‘Progressive Movements’ Federation’ banner have urged the Coimbatore Corporation to stop discriminating conservancy workers on the basis of caste.

In its petition to the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, the Federation said of the 4,500-odd permanent conservancy workers, those from the backward communities were not deployed for conservancy work – for sweeping roads, cleaning public toilets, drain cleaning, etc.

With the blessings of officials, the Corporation deployed them in unrelated work, as office assistants, park maintenance workers and for works that had nothing to do with conservancy.

This was outright caste discrimination, the Federation said and wanted the Corporation to redeploy for conservancy work those backward class conservancy workers who were not doing conservancy work.

It also asked the Corporation to ensure that the persons it was about to select as conservancy workers against the 549 vacancies be deployed only for conservancy workers.