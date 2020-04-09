Plea for removing dumped garbage

As the vacant space along the Muthur Main Road at C.S.I Colony near Sanarmedu turns into a waste dumping yard, residents wanted the Lakkapuram Panchayat to remove the garbage and also place additional bin and clear it regularly.

Plastic constitutes over 60% of the waste dumped near a furniture shop that present an unpleasant sight to the road users on the busy stretch. Residents said that the overflowing bin is not cleared regularly by the panchayat as they were forced to dump along the road and set it on fire frequently causing pollution. They said that there are over 75 families residing in the area and in the absence of effective door-to-door waste collection, they have to dump the waste along the road frequently. “Sometimes we burn the dumped garbage”, said a resident speaking on anonymity. She said that panchayat workers were not collecting the garbage regularly and the dumped garbage were also not removed regularly. “Once in one or two months, they used to clear the garbage”, she added and wanted workers to attend the works regularly.

The waste collected here is dumped along a canal at Lakkapuram and the panchayat is in the process of identifying a suitable place for dumping the household waste collected from all the 12 wards in its limits.