Plea to prevent pollution of water bodies in Perundurai

Erode

22 December 2021 17:40 IST

Members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have claimed that contaminated seepage water from industries located on Sipcot premises are polluting water bodies in the area and urge the district administration to take necessary action to prevent environmental degradation.

In an email sent to the Collector, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Perundurai Tahsildar, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said that dyeing, bleaching, tannery and other industries continue to discharge sewage in and around the premises leading to contamination of the water. Seepage from the stagnated water enters the Odaikattur lake that is spread over 13 acre. The issue was taken up with officials concerned and various steps were taken that led to arrest of the seepage. But, due to recent rain, seepage continues to flow in large quantities affecting the lake.

The email said that due to seepage and inflow of rain water, Odaikattur lake in Varapalayam panchayat is overflowing and the water has started reaching the Punjai Palatholuvu lake that is spread across 400 acre. “Water samples were lifted that show Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) at 5000. TDS in other water bodies shows over 4,000 TDS '', the email said. The email said that water could not be used for any purpose and it also pollutes the environment. “A situation will soon emerge that people cannot live in the area”, the email said and wanted the administration to take necessary steps to prevent contaminated water from reaching the water bodies.

