Plea for expediting road work at Perundurai

Erode

19 April 2021 00:02 IST

MLA Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam submits petition to the district administration

Claiming that inordinate delay in re-laying the road from Perundurai Police Station to Old Bus Stand had resulted in traffic congestion and inconvenience to road users, Perundurai MLA Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam submitted a petition to the district administration urging the Collector to take steps to expedite the works.

In a petition submitted on Saturday, Mr. Venkatachalam said that the State Highways Department had issued a work order to a construction company for re-laying the stretch at a cost of ₹ 4.35 crore. Foundation stone was laid on September 23, 2020 and work was scheduled to be completed by November 19, 2020. But only less than 10% works, including construction of drainage channels, were completed till now, he claimed.

The busy stretch is part of the Erode – Coimbatore main road, which is used by over 1,000 vehicles every day. Since the area has lot of commercial establishments, vehicle movement is very frequent.

“Damaged roads cause hardship to motorists and pedestrians,” he added.

Considering the significance of the stretch, the district administration should ask the contractor to expedite the works, the petition said.