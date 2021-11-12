Plea for appointing more teachers in school

ERODE

12 November 2021 22:50 IST

Members of the school management committee of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Nadupalayam in Shenbagapudur panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk has urged A. Raja, Nilgiris MP, to take steps to appoint more teachers and also construct additional classrooms in the school.

Mr. Raja inaugurated a smart classroom on the school premises on Thursday that was constructed using the MP Local Area Development Scheme fund.

Committee president G. Sumithra and others submitted petitions to the MP stating that the school was functioning with two students in 2018 and was on the verge of closure. But, efforts taken by the committee members led to an increase in strength to 90. However, the school has only one teacher and one more vacancy needs to be filled. Also, steps should be taken to create one teacher post, the petition said.

The petition also said that currently the school has only two classrooms which are insufficient to cater to the needs of the students. Since, a classroom was converted to a smart classroom, accommodating all the 90 students in one class is very difficult. Hence, constructing three more classrooms would benefit the students and also help in more admissions in the coming year, the petition said. The petition also wanted the school to be upgraded as an elementary school as students have to travel to other villages to get admissions for Cass VI.

S.C. Natraj, director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural, an NGO, and other members were present.