Coimbatore

Plea against holiday for Gandhi Jayanthi

Mahatma Gandhi Ashramam members in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Mahatma Gandhi Ashramam, Anamalai, has petitioned the district administration against declaring Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 a government holiday. On the day, the administration should take steps to conduct the Jayanthi celebrations in schools in the interest of students.

It would be an opportunity for students to learn about Gandhiji, whose birthday the United Nations observed as Non-Violence Day. Declaring the day a holiday was a disservice to the Father of the Nation, the organisation said and added that the day provided an opportunity for school managements to conduct various events and competitions.


