Playgrounds come up at 194 village panchayats in Salem district

March 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Work to develop playgrounds in 194 village panchayats in the district have been completed, according to Collector S. Karmegam.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected development works at Ayothiyapattinam Panchayat Union carried out at a cost of ₹ 19.02 crore.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Karmegam said that work to set up playgrounds was under way in 385 village panchayats. Currently, work to set up playgrounds in 194 village panchayats have been completed and 50 per cent work was pending in 159 village panchayats and in the remaining 32 village panchayats officials are searching for a suitable place to set up the playgrounds.

On Thursday, the officials inspected the the playground at Minnampalli panchayat was inspected.

Stating that 115 development scheme works were completed in Ayothiyapattinam panchayat union, Mr. Karmegam said that out of the total 432 works taking place in the union by the District Rural and Development Agency (DRDA), 115 scheme works were completed in 2022–23 at a cost of ₹5.57 crore, including additional classrooms for government schools. Instructions have been given to officials concerned to complete the works withing the stipulated time. and ensure the works take place with the prescribed quality.