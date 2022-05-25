Play School association meeting in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Play School Owners Association has announced that its sixth annual meeting will be held at Gandhipuram on Sunday. A release said that three workshops on the topics ‘Effective Practices in Early Childhood Education’, ‘Identifying Deviation in Child Behaviour and Development’ and ‘Science Toys and Kits for Children’s Joyful Learning’ will be held during the session.

Youth Congress stages demonstration

Tiruppur Members of Tiruppur Corporation District Youth Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration condemning the Union government for not taking steps to control prices of cotton, yarn and fuel. A release said that the demonstration was held near the Corporation office on Mangalam Road and was led by State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress G.V. Naveen Kumar.