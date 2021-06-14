Play school assn. condemns order

Tamil Nadu Play Schools Association condemned the order recently issued by Director of Elementary Education to close play schools and primary schools that do not have recognition. Association president K. Gowthaman said in a statement that the play schools remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that many of the government offices from where the certificates must be received to obtain recognition were not functioning properly due to the pandemic.

Oxygen cylinders donated

NGO Coimbatore COVID Aid recently donated 30 oxygen cylinders to Tiruppur district administration for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. A release said the NGO’s founder Tavissi Jain started an online fundraiser titled ‘Help Tiruppur Breathe’, through which the group procured the oxygen cylinders along with 25 oxygen flowmeters and 25 oxygen regulators, all of which were donated to the district administration on June 11. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with Community Organisation for Oppressed and Depressed Upliftment (COODU) and Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Women (RCBW), the release said.