Plastics ban: traders, manufacturers see drop in business

For the traders and manufacturers of throwaway plastic products here, business has dropped almost 50% in the last few weeks since the implementation of ban on plastics in Tamil Nadu since January 1.

The ban has been successful mainly in use of plastic carry bags; there is no clarity on use of paper cups, and some of the non-certified products and bags banned in other States are finding their way into Tamil Nadu, they say.

According to V.K. Balu, president of Coimbatore District Plastic Manufacturers Association, the ban is on carry bags, polythene bags, non-woven bags and polythene coated bags. Operation at the units here has reduced 50% to 55%. However, production of bags and covers for the industrial segment and for pre-packaging continues. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board monitors and takes action against the manufacturers, if they produce the banned products. But, transportation, distribution, and sale of these products are to be monitored by the local bodies. Use of some of the banned items is still on in several places, especially rural and semi-urban areas. While the manufacturers here have stopped production, there are many retailers who buy these products from other States, he says.

S. Ramesh Raja, secretary of Coimbatore Plastic Traders’ Association, says traders are selling alternatives such as bagasse and arecanut cups and plates.

These cost three or four times more than the plastic products. The demand for brown covers and bags has increased multi-fold. The organised traders are affected more as they do not sell the banned products. Turnover has fallen 50% for many of them, he says.

Trade and industry sources point out that bags said to be compostable are banned in Maharashtra and Karnataka. But the bags are used here. Plastic covers are also still used by many vegetable and flower vendors, and with lack of clarity on paper cups, its use continues. Wedding halls and even Railways continue to use these cups. There is no alternative to paper cups that are mainly made by cottage units. There are many families operating one or two machines on about 1,000 sq.ft, making the cups. They do not have resources to switch over to alternatives. Demand and sale for the cups continue. With no alternative available, the Government should permit use of paper cups, they say.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said the impact of the ban on plastics in visible. However, continuous monitoring is required. Block Development Officers, Deputy BDOs, Village Panchayat Secretaries, and Executive Officers of Town Panchayats will monitor in the rural and semi-urban areas.

While awareness campaigns will continue for the public, monitoring will be tightened and will be continuous so that the banned products do not get into the market again.