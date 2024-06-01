Plastic waste producers and recyclers asked to register in Erode

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked plastic waste producers and recyclers to register in the Extended Portal Responsibility (EPR) portal at the earliest.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has notified guidelines on EPR for plastic packaging on February, 16, 2022 by which Producers, Importers, Brand Owners (PIBOs) and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs - Plastic waste recyclers, pyrolysis, waste to energy, waste to oil and co-processing in cement industries) are required to register on the centralized EPR portal (https://eprplastic.cpcb.gov.in/#/plastic/home) developed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to fulfil their EPR liability as per guidelines.

The release said TNPCB has been insisting all the PIBOs and PWPs to register on portal and notice is being issued to them in the district to obtain registration in accordance with provisions of PWM rules 2016. Hence, the board directs the PIBOs and PWPs to submit applications with complete details for registration failing which action will be initiated, the release said. Also, they were asked to file their annual report on the portal at the earliest.

For more details contact, EPR Cell at 95000 76438 and email: pwmsec@tnpcb.gov.in, the release added.

