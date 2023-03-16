Plastic waste, liquor bottles removed from drinking water source in Ooty

March 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Plastic waste, liquor bottles and other litter was removed by volunteers and naturalists from the Tiger Hill Reservoir, an important water source that is maintained by the Udhagamandalam Municipality.

The naturalists, who had visited the reservoir following the filming of a movie at the site, said they had received reports that the area was being frequented by locals and tourists who were using it as a ‘drinking’ spot.

“After they finish drinking, the bottles and other waste are thrown into the reservoir, the surroundings of which are an important wildlife area, known to be home to a variety of large carnivores and herbivores,” said N. Sadiq Ali, Founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT).

The volunteers removed bags of trash, primarily plastic waste and discarded liquor bottles from the area. They expressed concern that continued littering in the area could pose a risk to wildlife that may accidentally ingest the items.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have also been calls from naturalists, including the WNCT that the Tiger Hill Reservoir, spread over 600 acres, be handed over to the Forest Department for better maintenance and protection. However, the municipality denied such requests stating that the transfer of the land would not be possible as the reservoir served as an important water source for parts of Udhagamandalam Municipality.

“The municipality can hand over the surrounding forests to the Forest Department, and maintain control of the water body instead,” suggested Mr. Sadiq.

The Nilgiri Natural History Society (NNHS) has also written to Collector S.P. Amrith urging him to clean up public spaces of ecological importance, including Tiger Hill Reservoir.

Ajay Ludra, secretary of the NNHS said cleaning up of litter discarded by tourists was inadequate in many places, and requested the Collector to undertake a single, concerted effort to clean up earmarked areas, following which stakeholders could be made responsible for the continued clean up in their areas of jurisdiction.

“As an example, Tiger Hill Reservoir is under the jurisdiction of the Udhagamandalam Municipality and is a valuable source of drinking water for the residents of Ooty. On Sunday, a team of local volunteers visited the reservoir to attempt a clean-up drive. Two sacks of discarded bottles and other refuse were collected. There is more. We feel that a concerted effort is necessary for the clean-up. You may consider increasing policing, since evidently, a lot of visitors are littering away from tourist spots as well,” said Mr. Ludra in his letter to the Collector.