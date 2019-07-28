Plastic waste clogs Kalingarayan baby canal

Residents of Vairapalayam have urged the Public Works Department to remove the plastic waste clogging the Kalingarayan baby canal.

Since effluents from industries pollute Kalingarayan Canal, a baby canal for 15 km. length was constructed by the PWD many years ago. However, dumping of garbage by residents in Vairapalayam and surrounding areas led to choking of the canal. This had resulted in residents complaining of mosquito menace as they wanted the plastic waste to be removed. Since, the plastic were caught in the bushes, sewage stagnates causing inconvenience to the people.

The baby canal is polluted and it needs restoration work, said the residents in Vairapalayam. They said that the PWD had long ago removed the waste from the canal that helped in free flow of the sewage. However, currently the sewage, which is mainly let out by industries, stagnates causing harm to the people. They wanted the works to be completed before the monsoon sets in.

Currently, under the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan programme, Olirum Erodu Foundation has began desilting and strengthening the Kalingarayan Canal for 25 km length at a total cost of ₹ 10 lakh.