Plastic waste chokes Kalingarayan Canal

ERODE

11 November 2021 22:19 IST

Indiscriminate dumping of plastics and thermocol in Kalingarayan Canal continues to affect the 739-year-old facility as residents and farmers wanted concrete action to restore its lost glory.

The 90.5-km-long canal that originates from Kalingarayan anicut in Bhavani taluk travels through villages in Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks before joining River Noyal at Kodumudi. It irrigates 15,743 acres in these areas and carries water throughout the year. However, mixing of industrial effluents, sewage from households in corporation limits and dumping of garbage led to the canal losing its glory in recent years.

Due to rain, discharge into the canal was stopped a week ago.

Large quantities of empty plastic bottles, thermocol used as packing materials in houses and commercial establishments, empty plastic sachets and other waste materials were found in the canal at Karungalpalayam.

Farmers in the area said that pollution remains a grave concern for them as the canal is used by many as a garbage dumping place. “Poultry waste, rotten food items, and plastic waste were dumped in the canal during night hours”, added the farmers.

Muthusamy, a farmer, pointed out that clogging prevents free movement of water in the canal affecting the farmers. “The canal is more polluted when it passes through the city”, he added. Plastic bottles and thermocol kept floating at many places even as farmers wanted strict action to be taken against the polluters.