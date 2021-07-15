Kovai Medical Center and Hospital will hold a plastic surgery camp on Thursday in view of the World Plastic Surgery Day. The hospital said in a release that patients could have free consultation on general plastic surgery and burns, microvascular reconstruction surgery and cosmetic surgery. The camp would be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KMCH on Avinashi Road. For more details, contact at 73393-33485.
Plastic surgery camp today
Staff Reporter
COIMBATORE,
July 15, 2021 00:54 IST
Staff Reporter
COIMBATORE,
July 15, 2021 00:54 IST
