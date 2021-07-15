Coimbatore

Plastic surgery camp today

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital will hold a plastic surgery camp on Thursday in view of the World Plastic Surgery Day. The hospital said in a release that patients could have free consultation on general plastic surgery and burns, microvascular reconstruction surgery and cosmetic surgery. The camp would be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KMCH on Avinashi Road. For more details, contact at 73393-33485.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 12:55:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/plastic-surgery-camp-today/article35333333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY