Plastic saving stalls come up in govt. schools

As many as 150 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT) installed plastic saving stalls in three government schools in Sulur panchayat union here recently.

R. Prabakaran, NSS programme officer for CIT, said that the volunteers visited three schools at Muthugoundenpudur village, including two panchayat union middle schools and one panchayat union primary school and collected nearly three tonnes of plastic waste through the stalls. “We told the schoolchildren to bring either 70 plastic water bottles or 140 plastic covers,” Mr. Prabakaran said. Those who brought the mandated quantity of plastic items to the stalls were presented with a cloth bag worth ₹ 100 sponsored by a Tiruppur-based garment company. A total of 210 cloth bags were distributed among the students in all three schools, he said.

The collected plastic waste was sent to local dump yards. CIT Principal V. Chelladurai participated in the plastic stall opening at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Muthugoundenpudur, Mr. Prabakaran said.

The NSS team plans to expand the initiative to other government schools in the future. In collaboration with the Coimbatore Corporation, a plastic collection and recycling centre will soon be inaugurated on the CIT premises.