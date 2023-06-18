Plastic in elephant dung | Conservationists call on Railways to restrict banned plastic packaging along Nilgiri Mountain Railway line

June 18, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Conservationists have called on the Salem division of the Southern Railways to ban the use of plastics on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) after local residents noticed the presence of chips packets and other packaging in the dung of elephants that utilise the Coonoor slopes.

Residents, who documented the presence of plastic items, said they noticed the presence of packaging material in multiple piles of elephant dung below the Coonoor slopes.

Conservationists theorise that the plastic items could have been consumed by the elephants while walking up the NMR line. Nilgiris-based conservationist, N. Mohanraj, said while plastic isn’t as fatal to elephants as it is to cattle, it could still have an impact on the health of the elephants if consumed over a prolonged period of time.

“The Nilgiris is a plastic-free district and other wildlife too can be affected if they ingest plastic,” said Mr. Mohanraj urging the Salem division of the Southern Railways to initiate a clean-up and to prohibit the use of plastic on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

“The trains are only a few compartments long, so it should be feasible for the railway authorities to seize plastic waste and packaging and prevent it from being discarded along the line,” he said.

K. Natrajan, a heritage train enthusiast and founder of the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, said railway authorities can consider checking for plastics when the train stops at the Kallar Railway Station, and seize banned plastic products. “As of now, there is no restriction on bringing plastic into the trains,” he said, adding the railways can also consider putting up bins inside the railway carriages so that tourists will not litter inside reserve forests.

“Ultimately, it is also the responsibility of the train passengers to ensure they keep the place they are visiting clean. Some sensitisation campaigns can be started, aimed at tourists through announcements and signboards at railway stations along the NMR line,” he said.