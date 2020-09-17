Plasma donation begins at Salem GH

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital received its first plasma donation on Wednesday.
Though plasma therapy treatment is not provided at the hospital, it has been accorded permission to receive palsma donations from patients recovered from COVID-19 disease which will be used for plasma therapy treatment at permitted centres in the State.
Hospital authorities said a doctor, who recovered from the disease, was the first donor.
R. Balajinathan, Dean of the hospital said that equipment worth ₹40 lakh has been set up at the hospital for plasma donation. He added that 600 ml of plasma received from a donor could be used to treat three patients.
According to doctors, donors must be within 18-65 years of age and should not be suffering from diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart ailments, kidney ailments cancer and other ailments. A patient can donate plasma from 14th day of testing negative for COVID-19 disease, doctors said.
P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent said that they are creating awareness among patients recovered from COVID-19 disease here to volunteer for plasma donation.
