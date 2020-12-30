Coimbatore

Planting season begins for flower show in Udhagamandalam

The Niligiris Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurating the planting for the flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.  

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated the planting season in preparation for the 124th Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the annual flower show in 2020, which was scheduled to be the 124th Flower Show, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was hoped that the flower show would be held once again in May of 2021.

The 124th Flower Show would feature plants grown using 290 varieties of seeds imported from Japan, Germany and the Netherlands. Plants brought to the Nilgiris from different parts of India would also be on show that would feature more than five lakh plants, the Collector said.

Ms. Divya said over 15,000 plants would be arranged in the viewing galleries at the botanical garden for the season, for visitors to enjoy.

Also present at the event was Sivasubramaniam Samraj, Joint Director of Horticulture.

