Planting season begins at Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, blooms expected in April

February 05, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Over 4,200 varieties of roses are maintained at the garden, which is expected to draw in foreign and domestic tourists during the summer festival

The Hindu Bureau

The Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam is home to about 32,000 plants, a press release said. File photograph | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, inaugurated the planting season at the Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Ms. Aruna said that the rose plants at the garden will begin blooming during the first week of April and are expected to bring in foreign and domestic tourists to the district during the summer festival season.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that the Rose Garden was inaugurated in 1995 to mark 100 years of the annual Ooty flower show. It is said that over 4,200 varieties of roses are maintained at the garden, which is also home to 32,000 rose plants.

It has received the ‘Garden of Excellence Award’ for being the best garden in South Asia from the World Federation of Rose Societies in 2006.

Also present at the inauguration of the planting was Joint Director of Horticulture, Shibila Mary, as well as other officials from the Department of Horticulture.

