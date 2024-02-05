GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Planting season begins at Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, blooms expected in April

Over 4,200 varieties of roses are maintained at the garden, which is expected to draw in foreign and domestic tourists during the summer festival

February 05, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam is home to about 32,000 plants, a press release said. File photograph

The Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam is home to about 32,000 plants, a press release said. File photograph | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, inaugurated the planting season at the Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Ms. Aruna said that the rose plants at the garden will begin blooming during the first week of April and are expected to bring in foreign and domestic tourists to the district during the summer festival season.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that the Rose Garden was inaugurated in 1995 to mark 100 years of the annual Ooty flower show. It is said that over 4,200 varieties of roses are maintained at the garden, which is also home to 32,000 rose plants.

It has received the ‘Garden of Excellence Award’ for being the best garden in South Asia from the World Federation of Rose Societies in 2006.

Also present at the inauguration of the planting was Joint Director of Horticulture, Shibila Mary, as well as other officials from the Department of Horticulture.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / tourism / gardening

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.