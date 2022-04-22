Planting saplings, distribution of cloth bags mark World Earth Day observance at Erode GH

Planting saplings, cleaning the District Headquarters Hospital premises and distribution of cloth bags marked the World Earth Day observance here on Friday.

At a programme organised at Erode GH, Hospital Superintendent R. Venkatesh in the presence of Resident Medical Officer Kavitha, distributed cloth bags to the visitors and asked them to avoid plastics.

Students of nursing college performed a drama highlighting the ill-effects of plastics and encouraged the public to carry cloth and jute bags while shopping. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our Planet” and stressed on the need for planting more saplings. They spoke about issues related to pollution, deforestation and global warming and sought the cooperation of the public in ensuring a green and safe earth.

As part of “Clean Hospital Campaign”, a mass cleaning drive was also organised on the hospital premises in which NCC students and other volunteers took part. Posters containing awareness messages on replacing plastic bags with cloth bags were also pasted. Saplings were planted on the premises on the occasion.