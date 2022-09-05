Planting of saplings mark Teacher’s Day celebration in Erode

Planting of saplings on the Corporation Middle School premises at Thirunagar Colony marked the Teacher’s Day celebrations here on Monday.

At a programme organised in the school in association with Erode Siragugal and JCI Erode Elite, teachers were felicitated for their services.. JCI Director Prasad, Coordinator Gobi, vice chairman Vipul Jain, headmistress S. Arunadevi sowed 14 types of vegetable seeds at the kitchen garden in the school. Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan, who was the special guest, spoke on the contributions of the teachers to the students’ community and for their development. Zone chairman P.K. Palanisamy and Parents Teachers Association president Palanisamy, School Management Committee chairperson Jenifer and teachers were also present.