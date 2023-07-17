ADVERTISEMENT

Planting for second season begins in Govt. Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam

July 17, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Planting for the second season was inaugurated at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Planting for the second tourist season began at the Government Botanical Garden here on Monday.

In a press release, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops said the second tourist season usually began in September of each year and that planting at the Garden was inaugurated by the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith.

According to officials, seeds and plants from across the country, including Kolkata, Kashmir, Punjab and Bengaluru, are being brought to the Nilgiris for planting so that they will be in full bloom during the second tourist season. During the season, inca marigolds, French marigolds, asters, verbenas, lupines, poppies, sweet liliums, ageratums, chrysanthemums, calendulas, helichrysums, saponarias and petunias are among 60 varieties of plants that will be grown and exhibited in the greenhouses, galleries and lawns of the 175-year-old garden.

A total of around 4 lakh plants will be in bloom during the show, with 15,000 potted plants being exhibited in the galleries. Planting of salvias, daisies, delpheniums, dahlias and anthuriums has also been started, and will be among the 30 varieties of plants that will be displayed in pots during the season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The plants will be exhibited for around a month once they start blooming, the officials said. They said a total of 3 lakh people would be expected to visit the Garden in during the second season in this September and October.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US