Vinodhan Kandiah, Proprietor of Kandiah Plantations, Yercaud was elected as Chairman of the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu for 2024-25 at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Association held here on Saturday. Mr. Sandeep Singh Sidhu, Managing Director, Craigmore Plantations (Indian) Private Limited, the Nilgiris has been elected as the Vice-Chairman.

