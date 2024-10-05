Planters’ Association calls for policy reforms to address rising costs

The Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu called for urgent policy reforms to address rising production costs and regulatory challenges in the plantation sector at its annual meneral meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday.

At the event, Chairman T.J. Varghese Vaidyan said, “Global disruptions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, have driven up shipping, insurance, and freight expenses. These factors, combined with climate change and declining commodity prices, are placing significant strain on the industry.”

Mr. Vaidyan highlighted that while tea production had surged globally, with Turkiye now surpassing Sri Lanka as a major producer, coffee prices remained low, despite modest production increases. The performance of rubber and cardamom had been mixed in terms of output and pricing.

A central concern raised was the rising cost of labour, which accounted for approximately 65% of production expenses. The Chairman called for government intervention to alleviate the financial burden of statutory wages, which now exceeded industry-negotiated levels. He urged the formation of a Minimum Wage Advisory Committee ahead of the next wage settlement in 2025.

The association also advocated for reforms allowing diversification into eco-tourism and alternative crops to mitigate risks. Current regulations restricted plantations from growing non-traditional crops, prompting calls for amendments to the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms Act to permit more flexible land use, in line with practices in Kerala and Assam.

Moreover, Mr. Vaidyan reiterated the need for a coordinating agency within the Tamil Nadu government to address plantation-related issues. The sector, governed by both Central and State governments, suffered from lack of coordination among various departments, including Labour, Forest, Revenue, and Public Works. He proposed establishing a Plantation Directorate under the Industries Department, inspired by Kerala’s model, to enhance inter-departmental coordination and support for the industry.

Chief guest K. Veera Raghava Rao, Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare & Skill Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “It is a labour-intensive industry, the demands have been noted from the presentations and will be appropriately dealt with.” He also appreciated the Planters’ Association for its initiatives in welfare activities.